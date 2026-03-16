'Forgive All, Time To Go Now': Harish Rana's Emotional Farewell With Family

Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man from Ghaziabad who has been in a vegetative state for 13 years, was shifted to AIIMS Delhi - where doctors will gradually withdraw his life support following a first-ever Supreme Court order permitting passive euthanasia. Shortly before moving him to the hospital, Rana's family gave him an emotional farewell, with a video of their last moments going viral on social media.

A 22-second clip showed Rana lying on a bed with his emotional mother by his side.

A Brahma Kumaris sister was seen applying 'tilak' on his forehead. "Forgive everyone, apologise to everyone. It's time to go now, okay?" she told him.

"Forgive everyone… apologize to everyone… it's time to go now, okay?"



Harish Rana has been brought to AIIMS, Delhi. His life support will now be removed.



13 yrs of a family's hope, prayers and sacrifice ending today 💔 pic.twitter.com/qZt4RYtA3x — BALA (@erbmjha) March 15, 2026

The Rana family has links to the Brahma Kumaris - a social-cultural organisation which helped them find a lawyer to fight for Harish's euthanasia.

Rana, who was a student at Panjab University, suffered serious brain injuries after a fall from the fourth floor in 2013. Since then, he has been on life support and confined to a bed with a tracheostomy tube for respiration and a gastrojejunostomy tube for feeding. Rana, through his father Ashok Rana, had filed a plea seeking euthanasia.

Harish Rana Can Die Because Aruna Shanbaug Lived: India's Euthanasia Journey

A bench of justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan of the Supreme Court allowed the plea last week, saying throughout the adjunction of this matter, they have been gripped by "profound sadness". Praising Rana's parents and siblings, the top court said, "To love someone is to care for them not just in times of joy, but in their saddest and darkest hours."

"For the past thirteen years, the applicant has lived a life defined by pain and suffering. A suffering made all the more cruel by the fact that, unlike most of us, he was stripped of the ability to even give voice to his anguish. We note with immense respect that the applicant's parents and siblings have stood as unyielding pillars of support. They have exhausted every effort to care for him and continue to do so with unwavering dedication. We can only place on record our deepest appreciation for their boundless love, endurance, and kindness in the face of such adversity," it said.

Observing that its decision does not neatly fit "within logic and reason" but between "love, loss, medicine and mercy", the bench said its order is not about choosing death, but is rather one of not artificially prolonging life.