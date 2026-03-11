Countries Where Euthanasia Is Legal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a 31-year-old Ghaziabad man the right to die. Harish Rana, a student of Punjab University, has been in a persistent vegetative state for the past 13 years.

The court acted on a request by his parents and also asked the Centre to consider bringing a law on passive euthanasia.

Rana suffered brain injuries in 2013 after falling from the fourth floor of a building. Since then, he has remained bedridden, dependent on a tracheostomy tube for breathing and a gastrojejunostomy tube for feeding.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan allowed the withdrawal of life support after medical reports showed no improvement in his condition for more than a decade. The court said withdrawal of life support must meet two conditions: it must qualify as medical treatment and be in the patient's best interests.

What Is Euthanasia?

Euthanasia, mercy killing or physician-assisted death, refers to ending a person's life to relieve suffering from an illness.

In euthanasia, another person, often a doctor, either directly ends the patient's life or withdraws life-sustaining treatment.

In assisted suicide, the patient performs the final act, but another person provides the means.

In India, active euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal, while passive euthanasia, withdrawal of life support, is allowed in limited circumstances under Supreme Court guidelines.

Where Euthanasia Or Assisted Suicide Is Legal