NCERT Judiciary Chapter Row: Supreme Court Bars 3 Experts From Curriculum Work

The Supreme Court today directed the Centre and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to exclude three experts, Michel Danino, educator Suparna Diwakar, and legal researcher Alok Prasanna Kumar, from any role in preparing school curriculum or holding any position in state bodies, following their association with the controversial Class 8 textbook chapter on the judiciary.

The top court also directed the Union government to constitute a committee of domain experts to review such matters. The panel will include a former judge, an educationist, and a senior legal expert.

The controversy relates to a chapter in an NCERT Class 8 textbook that discussed corruption in the judiciary and triggered widespread criticism.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant expressed serious concern over what he described as objectionable and irresponsible remarks against the judiciary on social media.

He said the court would not spare individuals making abusive comments about the judiciary online and emphasised the need to maintain the dignity of judicial institutions.

Justice Surya Kant directed the Union government to identify the platforms and individuals responsible for such remarks so that legal action can be initiated. "Law must take its own course," the court said, adding that action would be taken even against those outside the country.

The court emphasised that maintaining the dignity of the judiciary is essential and that derogatory comments on social media would be taken seriously.