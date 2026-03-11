Advertisement
About Love, Life And Loss: Top Court's Remarks In Passive Euthanasia Case

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan directed AIIMS to grant admission in palliative care to Harish Rana so that the medical treatment can be withdrawn.

"To love someone is to care for them even in the darkest times," the court said

The Supreme Court today allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana - a 31-year-old man from Ghaziabad who has been in a comatose condition for more than 12 years - by withdrawing his life support.

Here are Supreme Court's remarks

  1. "AIIMS shall grant admission in palliative care so that the medical treatment can be withdrawn."

  2. "It must be ensured that it is withdrawn with a tailored plan so that dignity is maintained."

  3. "There is no comprehensive legislation for the end of care. We have urged the union government to bring in a law."

  4. Appreciating the family of Harish Rana for never "leaving his side", the court said, "To love someone is to care for them even in the darkest times".

  5. "Our decision today does not neatly fit in logic, but love, life and loss."


