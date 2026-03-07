Nutritionist Shares 3 Simple And Effective Ways To Build A Well-Regulated Nervous System

Stress, frustration and anxiety are some of the most common problems faced by one in every three individuals today. Do you also get irritated when a schedule changes at the last minute, by an upsetting email, or by anything that doesn't go as planned? You are not alone. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary reveals that this is why you need a well-regulated nervous system. Alongside an Instagram video, she writes, “Nervous system regulation isn't about being calm all the time. It's about capacity. The capacity to pause. To sit with discomfort. To adjust when life doesn't go as planned.”

The nutritionist explains why it is important to work towards having a well-regulated nervous system: “Because this is what life will look like. Someone will overtake you the wrong way while you're in traffic, and it'll not frustrate you. You'll just carry on. A well-regulated nervous system means that you'll get an upsetting email, but you're not going to react to it because your nervous system will give you the time to respond.”

She continues, “It also means that if your plans suddenly change, you are going to have the flexibility to adapt to it rather than take it personally and get annoyed about it, because a well-regulated nervous system is very flexible. So, trying to work towards that as a goal is great for all of us.”

Rashi Chowdhary then shared three ways to build a well-regulated nervous system:

Regulating blood sugar levels

The expert shares, “Without that, you're not going to have a regulated nervous system, no matter how many oxygen chambers you enter and how many red light therapies you take.” According to her, this leads to fewer crashes and a steadier mood.

Hydration

With that, Rashi Chowdhary does not mean having six to eight glasses of water or even 10 glasses of water a day. Instead, she shares, “It means that you supplement with electrolytes.”

How to do so? The nutritionist recommends drinking 250 to 500 ml of lemon water every day by mixing half a teaspoon of Celtic salt, a whole lot of lemon juice and some water. According to her, this leads to better focus and better stress tolerance.

Slow mornings

The third and last option for maintaining a well-regulated nervous system is to keep your mornings slow with less urgency right at the beginning of the day.

The nutritionist mentions, “That capacity is built through small daily signals of safety.” Besides these three ways, she also roots for gentle, regular movement, and predictable eating and sleep rhythms.

“It doesn't have to be perfect. Just consistent. Over time, that consistency changes how stress lands in your body,” she concludes.

