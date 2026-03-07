Iran President Apologises To Neighbouring Countries For Attacks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to the neighbouring countries for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the United States. The President assured that Tehran will not target the neighbouring countries "unless attacked from there".

"I apologise to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran. The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian said during an address broadcast by Iranian state TV.

However, Pezeshkian asserted that Tehran would "not surrender".

"The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves," he said.

Iran, for a week now, has been launching missiles to avenge the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The strikes hit many Gulf regions, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain - with videos showing massive destruction.

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran on February 28 after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in the joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran - when he was in his 'compound'. Along with him, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were killed.

Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, also died after succumbing to wounds sustained during the strikes.

