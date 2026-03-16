Massive Fire Near Dubai Airport After Iranian Drone Strike, Flights Suspended

A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone-related incident struck a fuel tank in the area, prompting a rapid response from emergency teams and the temporary suspension of flights.

Authorities said Dubai Civil Defence crews were immediately deployed to tackle the blaze and that no injuries were reported as safety measures were activated across the vicinity.

Large fire reported in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport after an Iranian drone attack tonight. pic.twitter.com/XmIvEq2KTu — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 16, 2026

The Dubai Media Office in a post on X wrote, "A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks."

It said Dubai Civil Defence teams responded immediately and were working to extinguish the flames. The office later confirmed that the fire had been contained, stating, "Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported."

A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Earlier, authorities had said emergency response teams from Dubai Civil Defence were deployed right away and that no injuries had been recorded. They added that all safety measures had been activated to protect residents, workers and airport operations.

Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Officials also noted that this is not the first drone-related threat reported near the airport, underlining rising concerns over the security of critical infrastructure in the region. They urged the public to follow official updates as response teams continue their work.

Dubai has temporarily suspended all flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary safety measure, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said following the drone incident.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

The incident comes at a time when Iran has fired more than 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates since the start of the ongoing Middle East conflict, making the UAE the most targeted country, according to officials. The barrage has disrupted travel in the Gulf financial hub, although air defence systems have intercepted most of the projectiles.

Iran has targeted both US assets and civilian sites, including airports, ports and oil facilities across the Gulf, after US-Israeli strikes hit its leadership.

Meanwhile, the UAE's defence ministry has reported six deaths since the conflict began - four civilians and two military personnel. The soldiers died in a helicopter crash that was linked to a technical issue.