Trump Says He's Winning The War. Iran Fires Back With Lego-Style AI Memes

As direct military engagements between the United States, Israel and Iran continue into their third month, a new front has emerged far from any battlefield: social media.

While the Trump administration has repeatedly claimed significant military victories against Iran since hostilities escalated on 28 February 2026, Iranian officials appear to be winning the war of words online.

The latest salvo came from an unlikely source. The Official Account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Accra, which is also accredited to Togo and Liberia, published a satirical video that has since gone viral across multiple platforms. The clip depicts President Trump asleep, with White House officials attempting to rouse him. When one aide suggests waking him, another replies that the president cannot be disturbed because he is dreaming about defeating Iran. The video carries the caption: "He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping."

He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping. pic.twitter.com/glLAwJxenv — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) April 27, 2026

The post has attracted enormous engagement, though reaction has been sharply divided. Some users found it amusing, while others pushed back firmly.

"You guys do not actually understand how the United States works. You are not actually at war with President Trump. He is just a tiny little part of it that happens to be loud and obnoxious. Making cartoons and hoping for a miracle sea change is not going to be a winning strategy," one user commented.

Others expressed frustration at the wider discourse surrounding the conflict. "Can you liberals stop posting these things?" wrote another.

The exchange reflects a broader pattern since March, in which both sides have traded pointed statements publicly, even as the military situation on the ground remains deeply uncertain.