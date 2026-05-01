After Exit Polls Predicted TVK Shocker, MK Stalin Ally Praises Vijay's Party

Days after exit polls predicted that Vijay's TVK might perform better than expected in its debut polls in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK's ally, MDMK chief Vaiko, has called the actor-politician's party a "force to reckon with".

"The TVK is a force to reckon with, and may produce surprising results," he said, citing Vijay's popularity among the masses.

While most exit polls have predicted that Vijay's party would win a substantial number of seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, possibly becoming a kingmaker, the Axis My India prediction has said that the new party will likely upset the veteran DMK by winning as many as 98-120 seats out of 234. However, all the other poll predictions concurred on the possibility of MK Stalin returning to power.

Vaiko also predicted that the Dravidian movement would remain a permanent force in Tamil Nadu's politics. His remark suggests that even a strong performance by the TVK may not fundamentally disrupt the ideological foundations that have long defined the state's political landscape.

Also read: TVK To Win 98 To 120 Of Tamil Nadu's 234 Seats: Axis My India Exit Poll

Vijay To Capitalise On Popularity

Vijay has a cult following in Tamil Nadu and other parts of India. He has taken the political plunge at the peak of his acting career and popularity. He commands a huge following among youth and women, including first-time voters.

These factors are likely to work in his favour. Although many actors have tried their luck in the race to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, including Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan, but failed. Even superstar Rajinikanth opted out of politics.

The TVK, which is contesting all the 234 constituencies, has centred its campaign on youth-focused promises -- including student stipends, collateral-free startup loans and a commitment to a drug-free state.

Also read: 2nd Term For DMK In Tamil Nadu, TVK To Do Better Than AIADMK: Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

The youth outreach appears to have struck a chord, with Tamil Nadu recording a historic voter turnout of 85.1 per cent on April 23, driven in part by a significant surge in first-time voters' participation. The surge in poll turnout, however, could also be the result of SIR, which left nearly forty lakh names removed from the electoral rolls.

The DMK-led alliance aims for a second successive term in Tamil Nadu, while the main opposition AIADMK intends to return to power after losing three straight elections. Actor Vijay hopes to do what Annadurai and MGR did -- win power in his first election.

(With inputs from Mithraa Anand)