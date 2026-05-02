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Composer Ilaiyaraaja Backing Vijay In Tamil Nadu Polls? His Post Sparks Buzz

Ilaiyaraaja shared an audio track from a film which featured a young Vijay, a post that came days before the Tamil Nadu assembly election results.

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Composer Ilaiyaraaja Backing Vijay In Tamil Nadu Polls? His Post Sparks Buzz
Ilaiyaraaja shared an audio track from a film which featured a young Vijay
  • Ilaiyaraaja shared a 1988 film song featuring young Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu election results
  • The song's lyrics are seen as symbolic support for Vijay as a potential leader in Tamil Nadu
  • Vijay's party, TVK, is making a dramatic electoral debut amid comparisons to past leaders
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In a striking blend of cinema nostalgia and high-stakes politics, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has set social media abuzz by sharing an old film song featuring actor-turned-politician Vijay, a move widely interpreted as a gesture of support ahead of the Tamil Nadu election results.

The audio track from the 1988 film Ithu Engal Neethi, directed by the actor-politician's father SA Chandrasekhar and composed by Ilaiyaraaja, featured a young Vijay in one of his earliest roles as a child artist.

What has captured public imagination, however, is the song's evocative line, "Chinna Thambi, Unnai Nambi ......" - translated as "The state waits for you, little brother."

Supporters see the song shared by Ilaiyaraaja, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP-led government at the Centre in 2022, as symbolic, suggesting that Tamil Nadu is now looking up to Vijay as a potential leader.

The timing of Ilaiyaraaja's post is significant. With Tamil Nadu awaiting the May 4 Assembly election results, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is attempting a dramatic electoral debut, drawing comparisons with the political journeys of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

The majority of exit polls suggest the ruling DMK would retain power, while only one projects a victory for TVK. Other projections still point to a strong performance by Vijay's party, placing it firmly in the centre of the contest, even as the AIADMK eyes a comeback.

Adding to the momentum are indications of strong youth backing. Several surveys suggest Vijay commands significant support among first-time voters, positioning him as a key contender in what remains a tightly contested, multi-cornered battle.

Against this backdrop, Ilaiyaraaja's musical throwback has struck an emotional chord. For fans, the composer's gesture feels less like coincidence and more like a cultural endorsement - a symbolic "blessing" at a crucial political moment.

As counting day approaches, the image of the "little brother" from a decades-old film has resurfaced with renewed meaning.

Whether Vijay emerges as king or kingmaker, the convergence of cinema, sentiment, and politics has added a new layer to Tamil Nadu's electoral narrative.

((With inputs from Niyati Trivedi) 

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