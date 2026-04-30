4 Dead, Many Missing As Cruise Boat With 31 On Board Sinks In Madhya Pradesh

At least four people died after a cruise boat with 31 on board sank in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, officials said.

The tourist boat, which was operating in the Bargi Dam area of the city, was reportedly overloaded. Local residents and authorities rushed to the spot soon after the tragedy.

While 15 people have been rescued, operations are underway to look for several other people, who are missing.

Officials said the condition of the rescued individuals is being monitored.

Further details are awaited.