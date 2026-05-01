"Saw My Mother Drown": Jabalpur Boat Accident Survivor Recounts Horror

A family of six was bursting with laughter on board the cruise in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Suddenly, water gushed into the vessel, the daughter held her father's hand, while she saw her grandmother drowing and mother, brother and grandfather getting lost amid the commotion.

"The cruise had capsized, there was a sudden flood and the ship was filled with water. My mother and brother are missing, I found my grandfather," she said, her eyes filled with fear, pain and confusion.

Nine people have died and several are missing after the Bargi Dam cruise boat on the Narmada river capsized amid sudden storm on Friday, with teams from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carrying out search and rescue operations.

During the search ops, the bodies of a woman and her son, clutching each other, were recovered. She was on the cruise with her husband and daughter, who escaped the accident.

Jabalpur resident Syed Riaz Hussain says his wife, grandson and sister-in-law are still missing, as hopes of survival fade with almost 24 hours having elapsed since the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, strong winds made the water choppy, prompting many on board to raise an alarm and ask the crew to steer the boat back to the banks. The crew was unable to hear these shouts, and the boat drifted and then overturned. Some locals rescued a few passengers wearing life jackets with the help of a rope.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi told PTI that a thorough probe will be conducted, and the issue of life jackets, raised by one of the survivors, will also be investigated.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jabalpur, Atul Singh, said some bodies are still suspected to be inside, but low visibility is making it difficult to determine the exact number.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the families of those who died. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.