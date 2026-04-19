Trump's "Bold, Loyal" Praise For Israel Amid Ceasefire With Lebanon

US President Donald Trump has praised Israel, calling it a "great ally of the United States of America" and commending the country for its courage and loyalty amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that regardless of public opinion, Israel has consistently stood by the United States.

"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colours in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!" Trump said.

The comments came a day after Trump told Israel that it is "prohibited" from bombing Lebanon and said "enough is enough."

Trump's remarks also come at a time of heightened regional tensions, including the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said the strategic waterway will remain closed until the United States lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the US lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports, Tehran said on Saturday, as a senior Iranian official warned that a final peace deal remained "far" off, news agency AFP reported.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said in a televised address that there has been "progress" in talks with Washington, but said major differences still exist.

"We are still far from the final discussion," Ghalibaf said, referring to negotiations aimed at ending the war launched by Israel and the United States against Iran.

A two-week ceasefire is set to end on Wednesday unless it is renewed.

On Friday, Iran had said the Strait of Hormuz, which usually carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, was open after a ceasefire was agreed in Israel's war with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The announcement triggered optimism in global markets and pushed oil prices lower. However, after Trump insisted that the blockade of Iranian ports would continue until a broader agreement is reached, Tehran said it was closing the strait again.

The Middle East conflict began on February 28 with a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, despite ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The fighting later spread across the region, with Iran targeting Gulf countries and Hezbollah firing rockets at Israel, pulling Lebanon deeper into the conflict.

