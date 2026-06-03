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US-Iran War Live: The US carried out fresh "self-defense" strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East on June 2, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. According to the CENTCOM, all ballistic missiles launched by Iran failed to hit their intended targets. "Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces," CENTCOM wrote in a post on X (formelly Twitter).

Here Are The US-Iran War Live Updates: 

Jun 03, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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US CENTCOM On Fresh Strikes In Iran: Full Statement

US forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East, June 2.

Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets. Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces.

Moments earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters. American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island.

No US personnel were harmed. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.

Jun 03, 2026 06:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live: Kuwait Intercepts Missile And Drone Attacks As Middle East Tensions Rise

Kuwaiti air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, quoting the country's army which did not say where the threats came from.

KUNA cited the army's General Staff as saying any explosions heard were caused by interceptions and urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid any debris or unidentified objects.

Jun 03, 2026 06:09 (IST)
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US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Islands As Tehran Fires Missiles At Kuwait, Bahrain

The US military said Tuesday that it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks in the Gulf and conducted self-defense strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island.

US Central Command also denied claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they had struck the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a separate air base in the region.

"Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets," Centcom said in a statement. 

"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces."

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