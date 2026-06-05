11 Killed In Fresh Israeli Strikes On Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 11 people on Thursday, a spokesman for the civil defence agency in the Palestinian territory told AFP.

Nine people were killed in strikes on apartments in the northwest and southwest of Gaza City, Mahmoud Bassal said.

Two others were killed in drone strikes in the southwest and the city centre, which targeted police, the spokesman said, adding that there were 15 wounded.

Despite a truce technically in effect since October, daily violence has rocked the Gaza Strip, over half of which is under Israeli military control in defiance of the ceasefire's terms.

Israel has killed at least 936 people since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

Both Hamas and Israel accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

The first phase of the truce involved the release of the last Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinians detained by Israel.

A transition to the second phase of the ceasefire, which was supposed to involve Hamas's disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli military, has been stalled for months.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to take control of 70 percent of the Gaza Strip.

The latest head of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza, Mohammed Odeh, was killed in an Israeli strike last week, a month after his predecessor was also killed.

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