Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

"Preventing Paper Leaks A National Responsibility": PM Modi On NEET Row

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
"Preventing Paper Leaks A National Responsibility": PM Modi On NEET Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible and emphasised that preventing paper leaks was a national responsibility, Minister Kiren Rijiju said quoting the Prime Minister after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister, Rijiju said, urged for collective efforts to build a foolproof examination system. 

"PM called on NDA partners to remain united in supporting legislative business and appealed to opposition parties to work constructively in Parliament, saying that while political differences may exist, all MPs have a shared responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju said quoting the Prime Minister.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, NEET Paper Leak, CJP
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com