"Preventing Paper Leaks A National Responsibility": PM Modi On NEET Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible and emphasised that preventing paper leaks was a national responsibility, Minister Kiren Rijiju said quoting the Prime Minister after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister, Rijiju said, urged for collective efforts to build a foolproof examination system.

"PM called on NDA partners to remain united in supporting legislative business and appealed to opposition parties to work constructively in Parliament, saying that while political differences may exist, all MPs have a shared responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju said quoting the Prime Minister.