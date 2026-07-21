CJP Sacks Spokesperson Over Burger Video. "I'm Not Accountable," He Says

The satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has removed Vijeta Dahiya from his post as spokesperson, relieving him of "all the official duties" on Tuesday, after videos allegedly showing him eating a burger during the party's protest march to parliament went viral.

The CJP said in a statement that it "strongly condemns the deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya, whose videos surfaced on social media during Monday's march. The party added, "Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement."

Dahiya had faced criticism online after clips allegedly showed him eating a burger while CJP protesters, mostly young students, marched towards parliament and faced police action.

Defending himself, Dahiya posted a video on Tuesday insisting he answers to no one. "Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So, why does any human eat a burger? Either they are hungry, or they feel like eating a burger. That's it," he said, taking bites from a burger as he spoke.

He went on to question why he was being held to account at all. "Anyways, you guys hold me so accountable... I mean, is being a protester a job? Huh? Did you elect me to this position? Go hold the government accountable! So this nonsense thinking of yours... I don't want to get caught up in this, I don't want to get into politics just to appease fools like you," he said.

He added, "Whatever I am doing, I am doing it for the country, doing it by my own choice, and I am not accountable to anyone. And I will eat a burger."

The Delhi Police fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters on Monday as they attempted to march on parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in major examinations, including question paper leaks and technical glitches.

At least 178 people were injured in the clashes, Delhi Police said, including 118 police personnel. The police criticised what it called "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour" by a "violent mob". In a statement issued late Monday, it said, "During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured."

The march came days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken to hospital on Saturday, bringing an abrupt end to his 21-day hunger strike in support of youths and the CJP movement. Later on Monday, Wangchuk said he would resume his hunger strike in hospital after witnessing the "brutality with which peacefully protesting students are being dealt with."

The CJP said two of its leaders met Union Minister JP Nadda and submitted a letter outlining their demands, after the government reached out to them on Tuesday morning. Nadda confirmed the meeting took place, describing the atmosphere as "cordial", but said the proposal for talks had come from the protesters.

The political atmosphere in Central Delhi remained charged on Tuesday as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi led a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, a day after the CJP-led march to Parliament.

Congress workers gathered outside Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg on Tuesday afternoon before marching to the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Later, Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the protest site and spoke with Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders said the talks between Gandhi and Singh were inconclusive.