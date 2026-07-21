'Birthday Celebration' To Sit-In: How Congress Protest Played Out

The decision to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to protest on the paper leak issue was communicated to Congress MPs at the last minute and they were under the impression that they were being called to party president Mallikarjun Kharge's house for his birthday celebration, sources have told NDTV.

The protest, which came a day after the Cockroach Janta Party-led march to Parliament, began around 3.30 pm and was led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It ended roughly four hours later after police swooped in, detaining several leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and dispersing the remaining protesters.

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Congress sources said that following the INDIA bloc meeting in the morning, Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla and demanded a discussion on the paper leak issue and the action against students who were part of Monday's protest, many of whom were injured after police and the Rapid Action Force lathicharged and tear-gassed the protesters.

After Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time at noon, Rahul Gandhi visited RML Hospital to meet the injured students.

Photo Credit: PTI

At 2 pm, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day and Congress MPs were asked to gather at Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg. The MPs initially assumed they were being invited to celebrate the Congress president's birthday.

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It was only after around 50 MPs arrived, sources said, that the strategy was outlined to them. The MPs, led by Kharge and the Gandhi siblings, began marching to the Prime Minister's residence, which is about a kilometre away, around 3.15 pm.

The Congress leaders and other party workers began arriving at the protest site around 3.30 pm and began their sit-in.

About an hour later, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh arrived to meet Rahul Gandhi. After their talks to call off the protest proved inconclusive, the deployment of security forces was increased.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also arrived at the protest site around 6.30 pm, and police action to break up the protests began soon after.

By 7 PM, all leaders - including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Yadav - had been detained.

Rahul Gandhi was taken to the Chhatrasal Stadium, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to the Mandir Marg police station. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi visited Priyanka Gandhi at the police station and the Gandhi siblings were released around 9 pm.

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Sources said a meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled for 10 am on Wednesday to decide the future course of the protest. A strategy will also be formulated on cornering the Centre on the paper leaks issue and its handling of the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and the Congress.