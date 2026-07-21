"Owe Students More Than Outrage": Education Minister Slams Congress Protest

Slamming the Congress and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for protesting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the paper leaks issue, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accused them of "exploiting students".

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders and workers had reached the PM's house on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the NEET paper leak and other leaks as well as the "brutality" against students who were part of the march to Parliament organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on Monday.

The protest was broken up around 6.30 pm and the Gandhi siblings were detained. They were released around 9 pm.