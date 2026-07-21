AAP's Swipe As Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-In Protest Outside PM Modi's Home

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, it appears, has a problem with Rahul Gandhi protesting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, and it's going public with its objection.

Rahul Gandhi has urged every "patriotic Indian" who believes the students deserve justice to join the dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence, marking a dramatic escalation. Sources say, the protest by the Leader of the Opposition will continue overnight.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) in the PMO, as the 'representative' of the government was seen speaking to Rahul Gandhi at the protest site.

The AAP, though, thumbed their nose at it.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to weaken this issue. The BJP and Congress have joined hands to undermine this issue. Rahul Gandhi is under pressure from the BJP. If Rahul Gandhi wants to support the students, he should go to Jantar Mantar," AAP leader Somnath Bharti told NDTV in a telephonic interview.

It is an attempt to undermine the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party, the AAP claimed.

"While Modi Govt snubbed Cockroach movement for 1 month and no one went to Jantar Mantar. Two Ministers and 2 secretaries went to meet Rahul Gandhi in just one hour of protest. Mr Rahul Gandhi does not want to be at Jantar Mantar, he wants people to join his 100 people protest," AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The charge fell flat as a few hours later, Rahul Gandhi was dragged away and removed from the protest site.

The CJP backed Rahul Gandhi, and urged AAP to "not strike at the axe of unity" in the country.

"Do not spread this false illusion and do not strike at the axe of the unity that exists in the country! Today, the Congress Seva Dal has prepared breakfast for the CJP movement participants; they are helping us! And from what Shri Rahul Gandhi ji has done, it is clear that the entire country is now putting pressure on the government. The Leader of the Opposition is fulfilling his duty," the CJP posted on X.

The CJP, which began as a satirical protest but quickly evolved into a nationwide, youth-led movement, said Tuesday they will continue their protest in New Delhi, refusing to leave their sit-in site a day after police used tear gas and batons to disperse thousands of them as they tried to march toward Parliament.

Hundreds of protesters camped at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, under heavy police presence, saying they would stay until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over alleged NEET paper leak.

"We are going to continue our protest," said Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, which emerged just two months ago.

The protests gained momentum over the weekend after activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose three-week hunger strike has become a symbol of the protests, was forcibly taken to a hospital by police.

Video of police beating protesters and dragging them away spread on social media, fueling public outrage. Delhi Police said nearly 180 people were injured, including 118 security personnel and 60 protesters.