"Went Back On His Word": Minister Jitendra Singh On Rahul Gandhi's 'Demands'

Giving details of the conversation between him and Rahul Gandhi at Congress' protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house, Union Minister Jitendra Singh alleged the Leader of the Opposition went back on his word and added another demand when the Centre agreed to the first one.

Singh, who is the Minister of State in the PMO, went to the site about an hour after the protest began and met Gandhi. The two leaders were seen speaking for a few minutes and, after the minister left, Congress MPs said the talks were inconclusive and the party's demands were not met.