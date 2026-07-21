Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party held a meeting on Tuesday at Parliament, marking the first gathering under its newly adopted name, 'Mangal Milan', as the ruling coalition seeks to strengthen coordination during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The meeting was organised to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welcome newly elected Rajya Sabha members.
Meanwhile, on the first day of the parliament's monsoon session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments as Opposition members pressed their demands over the paper leak issue, problems faced by students, and the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.
Opposition members also attacked the government outside the Parliament and accused it of being insensitive to students. They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Opposition protests are likely to continue on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his remarks to the media ahead of the monsoon session, highlighted national and international achievements over the past month and expressed immense pride in the country's rising global stature.
Recalling how an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station just prior to last year's session, he celebrated the recent historical milestone by the private space startup Skyroot.
Here Are Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Arrives At Parliament
Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge arrives at the Parliament to attend the proceedings on the second day of Monsoon session.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress national president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge arrives at the Parliament to attend the proceedings on the second day of Monsoon session. pic.twitter.com/rZ7V4D0Tk3— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives For Parliamentary Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'. pic.twitter.com/oUlnrvMpsX— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Nitin Nabin Arrives For Parliamentary Meet
BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrives for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'.
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrives for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'. pic.twitter.com/Zj5zKb2ilc— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Amit Shah Arrives For Parliamentary Meet
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'. pic.twitter.com/75BmbEd5DG— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: NDA MPs Arrive For Parliamentary Meet
NDA MPs begin arriving for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'
#WATCH | Delhi: NDA MPs begin arriving for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan'. pic.twitter.com/w2p8NX4hlh— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Vijayakumar Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Vijayakumar Alias Vijay Vasanth has given Adjourment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the repeated examination paper leaks, police action against protesting youth near Parliament, suspension of internet services, and the accountability of the Ministry of Education."
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: KC Venugopal Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the severe and ongoing crisis in our national examination system.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Syed Naseer Hussain Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 with demand to discuss NEET UG 2026 paper leak matter.
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Tiruchi Siva Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 with demand "to discuss the concerns over the proposed Mekedatu Reservoir on the river Cauvery, its impact on affected state of Tamil Nadu and the need for constitution of a tribunal in this regard.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah To Move For Leave To Introduce The Prevention Of Insults To National Honour (Amendment) Bill
Today in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move for leave to introduce The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026; also to move that the Bill be passed.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha with demand to discuss NEET-UG question paper leak, the failure of the public examination system, police action against protesters, and health of Sonam Wangchuk.