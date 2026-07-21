Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party held a meeting on Tuesday at Parliament, marking the first gathering under its newly adopted name, 'Mangal Milan', as the ruling coalition seeks to strengthen coordination during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The meeting was organised to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welcome newly elected Rajya Sabha members.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the parliament's monsoon session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments as Opposition members pressed their demands over the paper leak issue, problems faced by students, and the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Opposition members also attacked the government outside the Parliament and accused it of being insensitive to students. They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Opposition protests are likely to continue on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his remarks to the media ahead of the monsoon session, highlighted national and international achievements over the past month and expressed immense pride in the country's rising global stature.

Recalling how an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station just prior to last year's session, he celebrated the recent historical milestone by the private space startup Skyroot.

Here Are Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: