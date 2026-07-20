Parliament Monsoon Session Opens With Sloganeering, Chaos, Adjournments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined Monday that "every voice should find an opportunity to be heard" as the Monsson Session begins today, stressing "where there are facts, there is no need for chaos".

"I believe that where there are facts, there is no need for chaos. If your logic and facts are strong, there is no need to raise your voice. I hope the discussions in parliament are conducted with logic and facts. Every voice should find an opportunity to be heard. That is the role of parliament. I urge all parliamentarians to participate," PM Modi said ahead of the beginning of Monsoon Session.

However, the message, it appears, was lost, as both the Houses of parliament were adjourned shortly after reconvening on the first day of the Session.

In Lok Sabha, the House was first adjourned till noon. After reconvening at noon, the proceedings ran for just seven minutes before the Lok Sabha was adjourned again amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition.

Even after repeated requests from Dilip Saikia, who was sitting on the Chair, to let the House proceed smoothly, the Opposition continued raising slogans, eventually leading to the Lok Sabha being adjourned till 12:30 pm.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla began the proceedings of the House by paying homage to the former MPs who died.

Soon after the obituary references, Opposition MPs raised slogans, demanding discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

"The parliament is the highest forum of democracy and time will be allotted to everyone to speak," Om Birla stressed.

Shortly after, the House was adjourned.

Two minutes after reconvening, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm.

"Our parliament also has many experienced parliamentarians, regardless of their party affiliation. At a time like this, both Parliament and the nation need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, I believe the need of the hour is the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward," PM Modi had said earlier.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were adjourned till noon amid uproar over Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

After papers were laid in the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students.

"Thousands of students have reached Jantar Mantar (where the protest is on), and they were lathi-charged," Kharge said.

"The government is trying to beat them down and suppress the issue," Kharge said, as Opposition members stood on their feet, shouting "shame, shame".

Amid the uproar, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House.

The Bills On Agenda

There is speculation the Centre may reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill that proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implementing a 33 per cent women's reservation. It was previously defeated in April.

The other key bills that will come up during the monsoon session include the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which will be tabled by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. This bill will replace an ordinance to increase the maximum number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37.

The highly debated Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill that will set a designated authority to manage and dispose of foreign assets will be another big issue.

