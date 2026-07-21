27 Dead, 83 Missing From Capsised Guyana Ferry

At least 27 people are dead and 83 more are missing after a ferry capsized off the coast of Guyana over the weekend, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said Monday.

The search for survivors is ongoing after the MV Barima flipped over late Saturday, with Phillips telling a press conference that 69 people had been rescued so far. The previous death count had stood at 10.

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