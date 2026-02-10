Watch: Guyana Politician Silences Critics With Fluent Hindi Speech In Parliament

A debate in Guyana's Parliament took an unexpected turn when Member of Parliament Vikash Ramkisoon responded in fluent Hindi after an opposition lawmaker questioned his knowledge of the language.

The exchange began when an opposition member claimed that Ramkisoon did not understand Hindi. Seeking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon said he would respond in Hindi to address the remark directly.

Addressing the House, he named the opposition member and issued an open challenge. Ramkisoon said he was ready to debate on any subject, at any place, chosen by his opponent. He added that the debate could be held on any television channel and would be conducted entirely in Hindi, without reading from notes or papers.

'Vishey woh tay karein, mai bina Kazay dikhey' (They decide the topic, I will respond without using a paper), he said.

He stressed that he would speak freely and confidently in the language, countering claims that he lacked proficiency. His remarks were delivered calmly but firmly, drawing attention from lawmakers present in the chamber.

Ramkisoon's statement quickly gained attention outside Parliament as well, particularly among members of the Indian-origin community in Guyana and abroad.

The video, first posted on the official X handle of the High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana, was quickly reshared by multiple accounts and has since garnered thousands of views. Many users praised the MP's fluency, with one commenting that questioning his Hindi was unnecessary as he responded effortlessly without referring to any notes, calling the matter "settled." Another user lauded the moment, saying it was commendable to see MP Vikash Ramkisoon demonstrate his language skills in Parliament, adding that such instances highlight the importance of cultural representation and linguistic diversity in governance.

Guyana has a significant population descended from Indian indentured labourers, and Hindi remains culturally important, even though English is the country's official language.

Vikash Is a Delhi University Alumnus

Vikash, a Delhi University (DU) alumnus with a Master's in Commerce and Finance and a Bachelor's in Commerce, delivered his remarks with confidence, underscoring that his command of Hindi is not just academic but rooted in his cultural identity. Since assuming office on September 13, 2025, Ramkissoon has increasingly positioned himself as a cultural bridge between India and Guyana, emphasising their shared heritage and linguistic ties.