What Teen Thrashed Over Language Row Told His Father Before Suicide

A day after a student from Maharashtra's Thane died by suicide following an argument over not speaking Marathi in a local train, his father said that his son kept repeating that he was beaten up ruthlessly.
First-year science student Arnav Khaire's father Jitendra Khaire said his son told him that when he was in a crowded local train and asked a co-passenger to move forward in Hindi, people asked him if he was ashamed ot speak in Marathi and then started slapping him.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
