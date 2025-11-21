What Teen Thrashed Over Language Row Told His Father Before Suicide

A day after a student from Maharashtra's Thane died by suicide following an argument over not speaking Marathi in a local train, his father said that his son kept repeating that he was beaten up ruthlessly.

First-year science student Arnav Khaire's father Jitendra Khaire said his son told him that when he was in a crowded local train and asked a co-passenger to move forward in Hindi, people asked him if he was ashamed ot speak in Marathi and then started slapping him.