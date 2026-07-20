PM Modi's Dig At '56-Year-Old Youth' Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted that the average age of team members at Skyroot Aerospace, a private space company which scripted history with VIKRAM-1, India's first private rocket to reach orbit over the weekend, is 28 years. He then made it clear that he is not talking about some "56-year-old youth", an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi, who is referred to as a youth leader.

"India's youth have taken a new flight into space; it is a tremendous success. The average age of the entire team of young people working at Skyroot is 28 years," PM Modi said in his customary remarks ahead of the Monsoon Session.

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The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability.

"I am not talking about a 56-year-old 'youngster'," PM Modi said, taking a swipe at the Leader of Opposition, who turned 56 this June. The choice of number 56, it appears, is not accidental.

Rahul Gandhi, who holds a black belt in the Japanese martial art of Aikido and chooses to wear T-shirt and cargo pants and not the customary kurta as is the case with politicians, is projected by the Congress as a youth leader.

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Narendra Modi, then the BJP Prime Ministerial candidate, introduced the phrase "56-inch chest", implying immense strength, courage. The Congress has used the phrase to attack the Prime Minister.

In February, Rahul Gandhi, who was not allowed to quote from ex-Army Chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir in parliament, took a swipe at the Prime Minister, saying "what happened to the 56-inch chest when China was standing against us".

Without dwelling on the "56-year-old youth", the Prime Minister continued with his address.

"Congratulations are certainly due to these young people - with an average age of 28 - who have planted India's flag in space. These are the kinds of achievements that fill India with self-confidence," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister recalled that before last year's Monsoon Session, an Indian reached the International Space Station (ISS), and this time, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, under Mission Aagaman.

PM Modi said that India's global profile is gaining "universal recognition and acceptance".

"This is not a coincidence; it is a message, and a very powerful one, that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself -- there cannot be a more inspiring message for the country than this," he added.

PM Modi also expressed hope that both the ongoing monsoon season and the Monsoon Session of parliament would prove productive for the country.

"The benefits of the monsoon are visible, and the Monsoon Session is also commencing. Both the monsoon and the Monsoon Session are very productive; when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the welfare of all living beings. Therefore, we pray that both the monsoon and the Monsoon Session remain productive," he said.

The Prime Minister urged parliamentarians to "focus on facts", and hoped that discussions will be conducted with logic.

"I believe that where there are facts, there is no need for chaos. If your logic and facts are strong, there is no need to raise your voice. I hope the discussions in parliament are conducted with logic and facts. Every voice should find an opportunity to be heard. That is the role of parliament. I urge all parliamentarians to participate," PM Modi underscored.





