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Wes Streeting Named New UK Defence Minister

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham named ex-health minister Wes Streeting as his defence secretary late Monday, the government said, as ministerial appointments ran into the night.

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Wes Streeting Named New UK Defence Minister
UK's new PM Andy Burnham named ex-health minister Wes Streeting as his defence secretary late Monday.

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham named ex-health minister Wes Streeting as his defence secretary late Monday, the government said, as ministerial appointments ran into the night.

Streeting, who quit the health job back in May saying he had lost confidence in then-premier Keir Starmer, had intended to challenge Burnham for the leadership of the ruling Labour party before backing down.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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