Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session To Begin Today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The parliament's monsoon session will begin today, with the Centre set to bring key bills, including the one that makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.
The session, which will comprise 19 sittings over 25 days, will also witness the Opposition parties demanding the government to allow substantive discussions on a range of issues, including alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
The Centre is also expected to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill that proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implementing a 33 per cent women's reservation. It was previously defeated in April.
The session will begin amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march in protest against alleged irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The police, however, have denied the permission.
Here Are Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates:
Parliament News LIVE: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament complex.
As per the advisory, special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the New Delhi Range, with commuters being asked to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.
The roads likely to be affected are Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road.
Traffic police also advised motorists to avoid key junctions and roundabouts, including Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, Boota Singh roundabout, Prime Chowk roundabout, GRG roundabout and Jalebi Chowk roundabout.
As alternate routes, commuters have been advised to use Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Outer Circle in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RML roundabout, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg.
Motorists have been requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 18, 2026
Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range.
Heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.… pic.twitter.com/rAKiZfLBAV
Large Gatherings Banned, Cops Geared Up: Delhi's Plan For Parliament March
The Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders that ban large gatherings ahead of a planned protest march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The CJP, which appeared first on social media as a work of political satire, has proposed "Chalo Sansad" march in protest against alleged irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The police, however, have denied the permission.
"Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession," the police said in a statement.
The prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) is currently in effect in New Delhi district.
🚨Prohabitory orders u/s 163 BNSS are in force in New Delhi District except designated protest site at Jantar Mantar Road.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2026
Further, no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July 2026.
Citizens are advised not to participate in any… pic.twitter.com/aUio5slVM6
Parliament LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session Will Have 19 Sittings
The monsoon session will comprise 19 sittings over 25 days.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session To Begin Today
The parliament's monsoon session will begin today, with the Centre set to bring key bills, including the one that makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.