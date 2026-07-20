Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session To Begin Today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The parliament's monsoon session will begin today, with the Centre set to bring key bills, including the one that makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.

The session, which will comprise 19 sittings over 25 days, will also witness the Opposition parties demanding the government to allow substantive discussions on a range of issues, including alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

The Centre is also expected to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill that proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implementing a 33 per cent women's reservation. It was previously defeated in April.

The session will begin amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march in protest against alleged irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The police, however, have denied the permission.

Here Are Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: