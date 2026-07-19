Large Gatherings Banned, Cops Geared Up: Delhi's Plan For Parliament March

The Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders that ban large gatherings under Section 163 of the BNSS ahead of a planned protest march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the heart of the national capital.

The CJP, which appeared first on social media as a work of political satire, has mostly seen support from Opposition party leaders and 'activists' aligned with them.

"Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession," the police said in a statement. The prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) is currently in effect in New Delhi district.

The CJP announced the march in protest against NEET-UG irregularities and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The police said that since Section 163 BNSS has been enforced, any kind of protest march, procession, demonstration and gathering of five or more people are not allowed except at the designated protest site in central Delhi's Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

Those who defy the orders can be punished under Section 223 BNS and other laws.

"Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma said in a post on X.

Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the parliament session, which begins on Monday. Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the parliament session.

Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas.

Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations, while rapid response teams have been positioned to respond to any contingency.

CJP creator Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk are the main faces of the protest.

Dipke, 30, is a foreign-returned political satirist who has worked for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) social media team. He made headlines after he set up the CJP website and its social media handles while still in the US, in a move the public relations graduate from Boston University called a work of satire. He has been making political comments which many on social media pointed out reeked of banal platitudes that people have heard many times before.