'See You At Oscars': Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Eyes Academy Awards Nomination For <i>Ramayana</i> Track <i>Rama Rama</i>

Sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is feeling confident about Ramayana even before the film reaches theatres. After performing his track Rama Rama at the film's Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi, the musician shared a special message that has now caught everyone's attention.

Along with posting a video from his live performance, Rishab confidently hinted that the song could make it to the Academy Awards.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Rishab wrote, "Honoured to contribute to this historic project celebrating the story of Ramayana. I humbly present a rendition of 'Rama Rama' to you all performed live last night at Bharat Mandapam. See you at the Oscars."

His final line, "See you at the Oscars," quickly became the talking point online. Many fans praised his confidence and wished for the song to receive international recognition.

At Ramayana's promotional event, producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has officially joined the music team of Ramayana. He will be working alongside Academy Award-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Speaking at the event, Namit Malhotra said, "Rishabh is also, in addition to Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. He is also going to be contributing his talent to Ramayana."

The Pratham Sankalp event gave audiences their first proper look at Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The makers unveiled the film's first trailer and also showcased its visual style through concept art, costumes and character illustrations.

The evening was attended by the film's lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Ajinkya Deo, Kunal Kapoor and Shobana. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were also present.

The makers are now preparing to take the film to a global audience. Ramayana will unveil its trailer at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24. The film is planned as a two-part release, with the first instalment arriving during Diwali 2026 and the second during Diwali 2027.