"Really Sorry": Zaid Darbar's Apology To Gauahar Khan Comes After Kushal Tandon's Remark

Zaid Darbar has apologised to his wife Gauahar Khan after not responding appropriately when ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon made an indirect remark about her. The apology came after fellow contestant Vanshaj Singh told Zaid that, because of Kushal's remarks, Gauahar had to face massive online backlash.

During an episode of Alliance, Kushal was seen telling Zaid, “Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai" (You like my things), to which Zaid did nothing but laugh at the remark. Following the incident, on Sunday, the show's production house, Banijay Asia, shared a video on Instagram in which Zaid asked for forgiveness from Gauahar.

Zaid Darbar Apologises To Gauahar Khan

In the clip, Zaid was heard saying in Hindi, “Sometimes, I just get carried away with my life. I didn't realise it. What Kushal said was wrong. And I took it lightly. It's my fault. I'm sorry. Really sorry. And I hope you understand what I am. You know me. You know what kind of a person I am. I can't hurt anyone. I can hurt myself, but I can't hurt anyone around me. That's the truth.”

The video was posted with the caption, “A heartfelt apology, straight from @zaid_darbar's (heart) emoji.”

Gauahar Khan Reacts To Zaid Darbar's Apology

Responding to the video, Gauahar Khan took to the comments section and warned Zaid to stay away from “dirty play". She wrote, “Vanshaj is playing. Masti is ok, because you know every silly thing doesn't mean one gets offended. You are right; don't get swayed by dirty play. Keep rocking, Jaanu.”

This was not the first time Gauahar showed her support for her husband on the show. When Kushal made the comment about Zaid liking his things, poking fun at Gauahar, she posted a video supporting Zaid.

“Killer performance with zero insecurities. The more secure you are, the less offence you take. Not everything needs a knee-jerk reaction. Only the wise know to do better. Proud of you, Zaid Darbar,” she wrote.

Gauahar and Kushal started dating in 2013 after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 and broke up in 2014. She later married Zaid in 2020, and the couple share two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan.