Exclusive: 'Sunny Deol Is All Heart, Very Collaborative,' Ali Fazal On Working With Him In <i>Batwara 1947</i>

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and headlined by Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947, unveiled its second teaser recently ahead of its August 14 release. Ali Fazal, who has a special appearance in the film, shared how he came on board, his experience of working with Sunny Deol, and why partition stories need to be told time and again in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

'Sunny Deol Is All Heart'

Ali Fazal heaped praise on the senior co-star during the conversation with NDTV. "Oh, Sunny sir is all heart. I think people know that. The whole family is like that. I think their family has been a big part of the history and the legacy of our film industry. There's a lot of respect for him. He was very collaborative. It was a lovely journey. We shot it for a while. Some patchwork was left, and we shot it later. It was really nice," says Ali Fazal.

'I Said, Please Don't Change Anything'

Ali Fazal has one-scene appearances in the first and second teasers of the film. Without divulging his character, he says his "arc" is different from the main "crux" of the story.

"Batwara came very randomly in the middle of all the stuff I was doing. I had a nice chat with Aamir (Khan) sir. It's again an important film, a necessary film. Rajkumar Santoshi had given me a lovely narration of the script.

"I told him, 'You make it and don't change anything along this journey. It's just beautiful the way it is. I am a small part of the film,'" says Fazal.

'Time Calls For Introspection'

Partition dramas are in for the season. Ikkis and Main Vaapas Aaunga have already set the stage and initiated a necessary conversation.

Asked why it's necessary to tell these stories time and again, Ali Fazal tells NDTV, "Time calls for introspection. It calls for us not to forget the fights of common men, the trials and tribulations of common people that have gone into arriving at this stage where we are. It's also important for new generations to understand there was a time like this. Our history is very diverse and rich. This sad truth happened to us and divided us in many ways."

About the film

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hit films such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film also reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who last worked together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). They more recently appeared in Bhaiaji SuperhIt.

Batwara 1947 is slated for an August 14 release.

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