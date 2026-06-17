<i>Batwara 1947</i> First Look: Sunny Deol Breaks Down, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta Face Horror With Heads Held High

Aamir Khan's production house unveiled new looks for Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh from Rajkumar Santoshi's film Batwara 1947 on Wednesday. In the look posters, all five embody resilience, courage and the era they lived through.

In the new looks, Sunny Deol is seen breaking down. Preity Zinta, clad in a salwar suit, stares straight into the camera. Shabana Azmi's intriguing eyes evoke secrecy and anguish as she peeks from behind a door. Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal appear to represent the era with authenticity and sincerity.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also plays a pivotal role in the film.

The caption of the post read, “In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all. Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August.”

In the first motion poster, Sunny Deol appears to protect his family — including Preity and Karan, and Shabana Azmi - holding a flaming torch in his hands.

Internet reaction

The new look posters have been receiving huge love online.

One user wrote, “This is beyond amazing. Love it soooooooo much!!! Preity Zinta — sooooooo happy to see her back.”

Another comment read, “I will watch it, definitely — just because I trust Aamir Sir. You know aab iske negative mei bhi PR chalayi jayegi. I don't know why even the term PR exists.”

Another comment read, “Super blockbuster.”

About the film

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hit films such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film also reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who last worked together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). They more recently appeared in Bhaiaji SuperhIt.

Batwara 1947 is expected to be released on August 14, 2026.