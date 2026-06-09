<i>Batwara 1947</i> First Look: Sunny Deol Swaps Hand Pump For Torch In Aamir Khan's Partition Drama

The first look of the much‑anticipated Batwara 1947, originally titled Lahore 1947, was unveiled a while ago by the makers. Led by Sunny Deol, alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, the motion poster looks intriguing.

The caption read, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14 August 2026."

Preity Zinta is returning to the big screen after a long time. She previously worked with Sunny Deol in the 2001 film Farz and the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She was last seen with him in the 2018 film Bhaiji Superhit.

As for the hand pump reference, it has a great significance in Sunny Deol's blockbuster film Gadar. In the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), he uprooted the hand pump and used it as a weapon to combat a mob of armed Pakistani men. While in Gadar 2 (2023), he gives it an intense stare, as a warning sign to his enemies.

In the motion poster of Batwara 1947, he is seen holding a torch as he fiercely shields his family.

About Batwara 1947

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the makers were not keen on naming the film Lahore 1947. But they needed rights from producer Salim Akhtar to rename it Batwara, as he had made the 1989 film Batwara and therefore held the rights.

The report stated, “The team of the film was clear that they didn't want to name the film Lahore 1947. They locked Batwara 1947 at first. But then they all came to the conclusion that the film should be titled simply Batwara. However, removing 1947 and simply retaining Batwara would mean securing the title rights.”

“The team learned that Salim Akhtar's family had the rights to the title since the producer had made Batwara (1989). Veteran filmmaker Karim Morani helped in arranging the meeting between Aamir Khan and Salim Akhtar's son Samad. In fact, Aamir went to Samad's house and even met his mother and Salim Saab's wife, Shama.”

“The meeting was very fruitful. Aamir told the family about his wonderful experience of working with Salim Akhtar in Baazi (1995). He also informed them about his film and how the title Batwara is apt for the subject. The Akhtar family understood his point of view and thus they sold the rights for a certain amount to Aamir,” the report concluded.

JP Dutta's 1989 film Batwara starred Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Mohsin Khan, Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh.

As for Rajkumar Santoshi's period drama Batwara 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, it is led by Sunny Deol, with Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

The film is a period drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. The plot reflects the emotional turmoil and the sense of identity and humanity amidst the violence of the partition.

The film is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

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