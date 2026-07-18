<i>Batwara 1947</i> Teaser 2: Sunny Deol's Action Avatar Brings The Fire, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta Leave You In Tears

A month after the first teaser dropped, Batwara 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, unveiled Teaser 2 earlier today. And needless to say, it still gives you goosebumps.

The crisp, one-minute teaser features a solemn voiceover by Sunny Deol, where he says, "Darr rahe hai log, marr rahe hai log. Main jeete ji marna nahi chahta."

The teaser delivers a message about how Sunny Deol's character chooses courage in times of hatred and fear. Set against the backdrop of the traumatic 1947 Partition, it showcases the violence that took over. Preity Zinta's terrified glimpses, Shabana Azmi's stirring presence, and Ali Fazal's intriguing appearance add emotional depth to the narrative. As for Sunny Deol, he is seen in a brave avatar as houses are broken into and set on fire, while families fear for their lives as the events leading to Partition wreak havoc.

The second teaser is once again a reminder of how the joy of Independence was overshadowed by the horrors of Partition. It highlights the pain and atrocities that millions of people faced during one of the most uncertain periods in history.

Batwara 1947 Teaser 1

The teaser opens with a solemn voiceover by producer Aamir Khan, reflecting on India's hard-earned freedom and the devastating consequences that followed.

The teaser does not reveal much about the story but successfully establishes the film's tone.

Through brief yet impactful visuals, Batwara 1947 attempts to capture the pain, fear and uncertainty experienced by millions during the division of India in 1947.

The teaser's biggest moment arrives with the entry of Sunny Deol. Appearing amid the turmoil, the actor makes an impact with his trademark screen presence.

In a brief exchange, when someone asks him, "Panga lena hai? (Do you want to fight?)", he responds, "Iraada toh nahi par aitraaz bhi nahi hai (I don't want to but I will not mind either)."

Background

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi as Durgavati Devi (Mai), Sunny Deol as Sikander Mirza, Preity Zinta as Hamida Begum, Karan Deol as Javed Mirza, Ali Fazal as Habib Anwar and Abhimanyu Singh as Yakub Khan.

Going by the teaser and previously released character posters, the story appears to focus on ordinary people trying to navigate extraordinary circumstances during Partition.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the film marks his reunion with Sunny Deol nearly 30 years after memorable collaborations such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. The project is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit, while A.R. Rahman has composed the music with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 will release on August 14, 2026.

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