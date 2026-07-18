<i>The Odyssey</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Epic Hits A Home Run In India, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has started its box office run on a strong note in India.

What's Happening

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, the epic fantasy film earned an estimated Rs 17.40 crore nett on its opening day across all languages.

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected around Rs 17.40 crore nett from 8,413 shows across India on Day 1.

The film's gross collection stands at Rs 20.76 crore.

The film recorded an overall 48.7% occupancy in theatres on its opening day.

Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, The Odyssey witnessed its strongest response in the original English version.

The English-language release contributed an estimated Rs 13.75 crore nett, making it the biggest contributor to the film's opening-day business.

Among the dubbed versions, the Hindi version earned around Rs 1.90 crore, followed by the Telugu version with approximately Rs 1.10 crore.

The Tamil version added an estimated Rs 65 lakh to the film's Day 1 total.

With its opening-day collection, The Odyssey has entered the list of the biggest Hollywood openers in India.

However, it remains behind Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opened at around Rs 18 crore nett, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which collected an estimated Rs 21 crore nett on its first day.

Background

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Robert Pattinson as Antinous.

The ensemble cast also includes Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The story follows King Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, dangerous challenges and impossible odds.

Alongside the adventure, the film also explores the relationship between Odysseus and his wife, Penelope.

The Odyssey is Nolan's first directorial venture since Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Ahead of the film's release, Christopher Nolan visited India along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas for its premiere. The Odyssey hit theatres on July 17 after receiving an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts.