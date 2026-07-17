Viral: Urvashi Rautela's Wimbledon Meet With Tom Hiddleston Has The Internet In Splits

A video of Urvashi Rautela chatting with Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, at the Wimbledon 2026 final has gone viral online. Urvashi Rautela's encounters with Hollywood icons are often spotted on the internet, be it her selfie with Justin Bieber or crossing paths with Leonardo DiCaprio. The internet has erupted over her latest video, in which she is seen having a conversation with Tom Hiddleston.

What's Happening

Urvashi Rautela shared the now-viral clip and captioned it, "A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev - a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world's most iconic tennis stage."

She added, "Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston."

Internet Reactions

The comments section of the post exploded as fans reacted.

One user laughed, "He is trying to run away."

Another person wrote, "Looks like she is asking him to sign up for Daku Maharaj 2."

"Tom Hiddleston signing up for Daku Maharaj 2," added another person.

Most people were of the opinion that Tom Hiddleston looked visibly uncomfortable.

One user commented, "Tom is looking visibly uncomfortable,"

While someone else wrote, "My guy Loki looking so damn uncomfortable, leave the man alone."

"He looks so confused and is trying to understand what she said; he can only understand the 'I AM THE FIRST WOMEN' part," wrote another user.

About Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela made a striking appearance at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Held in the French Riviera from May 12 to May 23, Cannes once again brought together some of the biggest names from cinema and fashion across the world. While stars like Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore and Jane Fonda made stylish appearances at the opening ceremony, Urvashi stayed true to her signature maximalist red carpet style.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the web series Inspector Avinash 2 alongside Randeep Hooda.

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