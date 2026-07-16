Viral: Anushka Sharma's Rare London Outing Gets The Internet Buzzing

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have embraced a quieter life in London, away from the bustle of Mumbai. Recently, a fan spotted Anushka on the streets of London and recorded a video; the clip went viral almost immediately.

Anushka, who has been away from the spotlight for some time now, had fans gushing over the brief glimpse. Looking effortlessly chic as always, she wore a blue shirt paired with beige culotte trousers and was seen hurrying towards her car.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's London Spottings

Last month, the power couple were seen spending quality time with their son, Akaay, during an outing in a London park. The picture winning the internet's heart shows Virat carrying Akaay on his shoulder. In other photos, the couple are seen interacting with friends in the park.

For the outing, they opted for comfortable outfits. Anushka wore a striped shirt paired with loose-fitting trousers. Virat complemented the laid-back vibe in beige pants and a black shirt.

The pictures emerged after the couple met a fan in Ahmedabad last week. An employee at the Taj Hotel shared photos with the couple and posted images of handwritten notes from them, thanking staff for their hospitality. The notes read, “To Ashi, thank you for all the help. Best wishes from us,” and were signed by both Virat and Anushka. The post has drawn praise online as a thoughtful gesture. One user wrote, “Power couple,” while another commented, “Madam ji ki to life ban gayi.”

Earlier this month, the couple visited Premanand Maharaj's Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan and sought his blessings after winning the IPL trophy. Several photos from their visit circulated on social media, showing Virat and Anushka leaving the ashram after meeting the spiritual guru.

Dressed simply, the couple kept their faces covered with masks. Frequent visitors to Vrindavan, Virat and Anushka often seek Premanand Maharaj's guidance to navigate life beyond fame and success.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since 2017. They are parents to a son, Akaay, and a daughter, Vamika.

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