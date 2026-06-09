Viral Pics: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Pose With Ahmedabad Hotel Staff, Leave Handwritten Notes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have garnered attention on social media after a quiet interaction with a hotel staff member in Ahmedabad went viral, highlighting their courteous gesture during a recent stay.

Details

An employee at the Taj Hotel shared photographs posing with the couple. In one of the pictures, Anushka is seen wearing a pink-and-white kurta-pyjama set, while Virat appears in a black T-shirt paired with faded blue jeans. Another picture shows him in a red jersey with "Champions" written on it.

The post also included photographs of handwritten notes left by the couple for the staff member, thanking her for her assistance during their stay. The notes read, "To Ashi, thank you for all the help. Best wishes from us," and were signed by both Virat and Anushka. The post has since attracted widespread attention online, with users praising the couple for their humility and thoughtful gesture. One user wrote, "Power couple," while another commented, "Madam ji ki to life ban gyi."

A few days ago, after a splendid win in the IPL against the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

The couple reached Premanand Maharaj's Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan and sought his blessings. Several pictures from their visit made their way onto social media, showing Virat and Anushka stepping out of the ashram after meeting the spiritual guru.

Dressed in simple outfits, the couple kept their faces covered with masks. Frequent visitors to Vrindavan, Virat and Anushka often seek Premanand Maharaj's life lessons to navigate life beyond fame and success.



Also Read: "Absolutely Stunning" Anushka Sharma Was Once Bullied As A Young Model, Recalls Designer Saisha Shinde