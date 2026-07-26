Rajinikanth's Biopic In Works? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Rajinikanth's remarkable journey from a bus conductor to one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars has long inspired millions. The actor has reportedly been working on his autobiography for quite some time.

New media reports suggest that Rajinikanth's autobiography could be adapted into a feature film. While an official announcement is still awaited, here's everything we know about the reported project so far.

According to a report by Movies Singapore, Rajinikanth's upcoming autobiography will delve into several significant periods of his life. It is being crafted as an in-depth narrative of his personal story, professional achievements, standout moments, and the hurdles he overcame.

The actor has also reportedly spoken to people close to him about a possible film adaptation of the book. While an official announcement is still awaited, buzz around the project continues to grow.

Earlier, Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya, also confirmed that the actor's autobiography is in the works. “For our dear Thalaiva, the man who paved his own way through hard work, Rajini sir has already begun writing his life history, beginning from his struggles as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming a superstar in Kollywood,” she told Galatta.

Soundarya described the book as a complete account of his life and career. “This autobiography will give insight into his journey and the effort he has put in for every single role and in his life...it will be a global sensation," she said.

More than five decades ago, Rajinikanth started as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. Today, he is one of India's biggest stars with a global fan following. Over the years, he has delivered films across the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada film industries. He has also received some of the country's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next major release is Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15. The actor also has Ashwath Marimuthu's Dharman in the pipeline.