<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Pamala Serena Says She Placed Bets On Cricket Matches After Receiving Insider Tips

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to make headlines with its contestants' candid revelations and controversial confessions. In the latest episode, Pamala Serena had to disclose a major secret to secure her place in the show. The Dubai Bling star admitted to betting on cricket matches after receiving insider information from a friend. She said she was a student at the time and was drawn in by the promise of quick money.

Pamala said, “When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets. So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money. But I am not proud of it."

The contestant also pointed out that betting is legal in London. She acknowledged that the lure of easy money appealed to her during her student days, but she later came to realise it was not a legitimate way to make a living. In hindsight, she said she regrets that chapter of her life and takes no pride in it.

Who Is Pamala Serena?

Born in the UK to Indian parents, Pamala Serena is an entrepreneur and former beauty queen. She moved to Dubai in 2012, where she built a successful pageant career. The socialite was crowned Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022.

Pamala rose to fame as a core cast member on the Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, which showcases the lives of wealthy socialites in Dubai. She then joined the high-drama reality show Lock Upp Season 2.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 also features Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola as contestants. New episodes drop from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.