Priyanka Chopra Lands In Hyderabad With Husband Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra landed in Hyderabad on Sunday along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. A video of the family arriving at the airport has surfaced online after being shared by a paparazzi page.

Priyanka kept her airport look simple and comfortable. She was seen wearing a dark brown co-ord set with an off-shoulder top. She paired the outfit with a beige cap, black sunglasses and brown flats.

Nick Jonas chose an all-black casual outfit for the journey. He wore a black shirt with matching trousers, paired with white-and-black checkered sneakers and tinted sunglasses. He was seen carrying little Malti Marie in his arms as the family walked out of the airport.

While Priyanka Chopra has not officially revealed the reason behind her latest visit, reports suggest that she is in Hyderabad to continue shooting for SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film, Varanasi. The project marks Priyanka's return to Indian-language cinema after a gap of seven years. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, which released in 2019.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Priyanka's birthday, the makers unveiled her first look as Mandakini from Varanasi. The poster quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising her striking new avatar. In the image, Priyanka appears in a black outfit, holding a gun, while sporting an intense and mysterious expression that instantly grabbed attention.

Varanasi's official title was first announced during the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. While the initial footage was screened exclusively for those present at the event, the makers later released the first glimpse globally on Priyanka's birthday, July 18, giving fans around the world a first look at the ambitious project.

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role alongside Priyanka Chopra. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is one of the most anticipated Indian releases in recent years and is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.