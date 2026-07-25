Debuted At 9, Acted In Over 400 Films: Aruna Irani Makes A Comeback On Social Media After 8 Years

Aruna Irani has entertained audiences for over six decades with a career that began when she was just nine years old. Having appeared in more than 400 films across multiple languages, the veteran actress remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers. Now, after staying away from social media for nearly eight years, she has made a return online.

On Friday, Irani shared a post on Instagram announcing her return to social media. She shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her digital micro-drama series Don't Mess with My Grandma. The clip also featured other cast and crew members of the show.

In the caption, Irani wrote, "Missed me? After an 8-year break from Instagram, I'm officially back now! And what better way to return than giving you a little glimpse behind the scenes of my new show? Watch me in action on Don't Mess With My Grandma, streaming on the Kuku TV app. Trust me, you don't want to mess with this Dadi!" She also tagged actor-director Karanvir Bohra in her post.

Don't Mess with My Grandma revolves around an elderly woman named Savitri Oberoi. Upon returning from the hospital after heart surgery, Savitri and her granddaughter are insulted by her grandson's greedy fiancée Tanya Malhotra, who considers them ordinary and poor. Unaware that they are members of the same wealthy family she aspires to join.

Irani plays the titular character, Savitri Oberoi, while television actress Adaa Khan is seen as the negative and greedy antagonist, Tanya Malhotra.

On the professional front, Aruna Irani made her acting debut as a child artist in the 1961 film Ganga Jamuna. Over the decades, she appeared in over 500 films in Hindi, Gujarati and several other regional languages.

Her film credits include acclaimed titles such as Caravan, Bombay to Goa, Bobby, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Sargam, Love Story, Beta, Raja Babu, Suhaag, Khoon Pasina and Pet Pyaar Aur Paap, among others.

On television, she has been part of popular shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Vaidehi, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Jhansi Ki Rani, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki, Parichay, Zamana Badal Gaya and Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu.