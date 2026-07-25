Is <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Peter Parker's "Darkest Chapter"? Tom Holland Reveals

Tom Holland's highly anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to hit the screens on July 31. Ahead of the release, the actor opened up about his experience and shared his thoughts on Peter Parker's emotional journey in the film.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz , Tom revealed that the upcoming film opens up with one of the lowest points of Peter Parker's life. “I think you really meet Peter Parker at the beginning of the darkest chapter of his life,” he shared. Explaining that the film focuses on Peter Parker's emotional side of living in isolation, Tom added, “To me, the thing I love the most about the film is that it really represents a cautionary tale for the dangers of living a life alone and not having a community, not having friends.”

Referring to Spider-Man: No Way Home's climax, Tom revealed that Peter has ignored one of the most important lessons from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man. “A lesson that he learned from Andrew's character in the previous movie is that, you know, sometimes the bravest thing that you can do is ask for help. And he is actively ignoring that advice. And it is having a profound effect on his life as a human being,” he shared.

Tom further revealed that in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the audiences are going to witness the “most truthful” version of what Spider-Man means to New York City. “After standing on the world stage, beaming and doing all of these amazing things, he comes home to a pretty grubby New York apartment, nursing a headache before going to sleep, especially in the scenes where he's watching MJ and Ned online,” he added.

Drawing parallels to Peter Parker's situation with the younger generation, Tom shared, “It's just so true to what young people are going through daily. For me, I really dived into this new idea because it felt so relatable and so relevant to what's happening in the world. I love telling a story on this scale that will resonate with young people."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and marks the fourth instalment of the MCU Spider-Man film. Alongside Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and others in prominent roles.