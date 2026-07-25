Apara Mehta Reveals Husband Darshan Jariwala Said He Had "Fallen Out Of Love" Before Separation, Called Her "The Ugliest Woman"

Veteran television actor Apara Mehta, best known for playing Savita Mansukh Virani in Ekta Kapoor's iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has opened up about her long-standing separation from husband and actor Darshan Jariwala.

Speaking in an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress recalled the heartbreaking conversation that led to the couple living apart while explaining why they never chose to legally end their marriage.

Darshan Jariwala Wanted To End Their Marriage

Apara Mehta revealed that the conversation happened after she returned from the United States, where she had been performing shows.

She recalled receiving a call from Darshan on their wedding anniversary.

"I was in the USA. It was our wedding anniversary, and I called him from there. He said, 'We really need to talk.' I thought, 'What does he want to talk about?'"

After returning to India, Darshan expressed that he no longer wanted to continue the marriage.

"So I came back from the USA after doing my shows. I landed at 3 o'clock, reached home by 5, and I had a 7 o'clock shift in the morning. And he just said, 'You know, Apara, we need to separate because I've fallen out of love with you. I do not like you anymore, and you are the ugliest woman I've come across in my life.'"

'The Doors Are Always Open For Him'

Apara also shared how she reacted to the conversation at the time. She said she left for work soon after and only began processing what had happened later that day.

"He was sitting on the swing with a cup of tea in the morning, and I simply left for my shoot. I had three major scenes to film that day. I had returned from the USA at 5 in the morning, so in between takes I kept dozing off. Later that afternoon, when I was fully conscious again, I thought, 'What did Darshan just say? He couldn't have meant it.'"

The actress further revealed that Darshan eventually moved out of their home, but despite living separately, they have maintained a warm relationship over the years.

"And then, one day, he just left home. It is still our home. He has gone. The doors are always open. He can come back. But I also know that he might not. I'm telling you, he'll never find anybody like me, and I'll never find anybody like him. And yes, living separately, we are so comfortable with each other. We can still complete each other's sentences."

Background

Darshan Jariwala, known for his performances in films such as Gandhi, My Father, Guru and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, married Apara Mehta in 1982. The couple has a daughter.

Although they have been living separately since 2003, they have never legally divorced.

