<i>Fakt Purusho Maate</i> Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's Cameo Eclipses Everything Else

After wowing his fans with Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate. Big B shared a video of the film's trailer on his Instagram handle. The clip begins with the afterlife of an old man, played by Darshan Jariwala. After his death, he meets Amitabh Bachchan, who sends his soul back to earth for some days with special powers. Darshan Jariwala's mission? To break the upcoming wedding of his grandson Brijesh (played by Yash Soni) and his lady love Radhika (played by Esha Kansara). As soon as Darshan Jariwala returns, he finds Yash Soni having a conversation over the phone with Esha Kansara. The grandfather, annoyed by Yash Soni's infatuation, calls him “chachundar.”

When Yash Soni goes on a date with Esha Kansara and tells her about securing a seat for her at a UK university, Darshan Jariwala uses his powers on Esha. Instead of appreciating Yash Soni's efforts, she calls him “selfish.” Later, it is revealed that Yash Soni can actually see his grandfather's soul. Darshan Jariwala starts convincing his grandson that Esha Kansara is a clever girl and that he should seek freedom from her.

The next morning, Yash Soni asks Esha Kansara to delete all her memories from his phone. After returning home, he tells his father that he wishes to have an arranged marriage. However, Yash Soni soon realises that he loves Esha Kansara and challenges his grandfather, asserting that he cannot separate him from his lady love. The battle between the two begins, and to know who wins, we will have to watch the film.

Fakt Purusho Maate is the sequel of superhit Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Maate. In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “After the groundbreaking success of ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate', my dear friend Anand Pandit (Producer) and his team are back again with a roller coaster of drama, emotions AND comedy - ‘Fakt Purusho Maate' releasing on 23rd August 2024. Enjoyed playing a special appearance in this special film”

Releasing on August 23, Fakt Purusho Maate has been directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi.