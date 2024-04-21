BRB, Busy Checking Out Amitabh Bachchan's Poster From Kalki 2898 AD

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

A new day, a new update about the upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. On Saturday, the makers released a fresh poster of none other than Amitabh Bachchan. In the post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Big B's character, dressed in shabby clothes, is sitting in a temple and looking at bright light. We can only see his eyes in the frame. His face is covered in bandages. Don't miss his long hair and beard look. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, “The time has come to know who he is.” They added that the details of his mysterious character will be revealed “exclusively on Star Sports India at 7:15 PM on April 21.”

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, the mythology-inspired film also features Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for his films such as Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati.

On Saturday, a source close to Kalki 2898 AD disclosed that the makers are planning a big announcement on Sunday (April 21), reported ANI. The source said, “The team of Kalki 2898 AD are planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it's going to be a great surprise for audiences." The makers will also reveal Kalki 2898 AD's new release date, the source added. The film was slated to hit on May 9.

In case you missed the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD, check it out below:

Kalki 2898 AD gained global attention following its highly successful debut at last year's San Diego Comic-Con. The movie marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between superstars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The sci-fi film, backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, will be released in multiple languages.