<i>KBC 17</i>: Contestant Takes Home Rs 5 Lakh After Getting A Rs 12.50 Lakh Question Wrong. Do You Know The Right Answer?

Amitabh Bachchan is back for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. The quiz-based reality show premiered on Monday, August 11, on Sony TV and is also available to watch on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

The second episode saw contestant Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, take the hot seat. After successfully answering 11 questions, he was unable to give the correct answer for the 12th question which could have earned him Rs 12.50 lakh.

The question was, "Which award, founded by tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Sergey Brin, is nicknamed the 'Oscars of Science'?"

The four options were - A) Edison Prize, B) Breakthrough Prize, C) Millennium Prize and D) Eureka Award.

Since the contestant did not have any lifelines left, he took a risk and picked Option C) Millennium, which turned out to be incorrect. After losing the Rs 12.50 lakh question, the participant went home with a prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

The correct answer to the question was Option B -- Breakthrough Prize.

FYI: The Breakthrough Prize, established in 2013, is an annual award that recognises outstanding achievements and contributions of scientists in fundamental physics, life sciences, and mathematics.

It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, former Google chief Sergey Brin, genomics company 23&Me founder Anne Wojcicki, and tech investor couple Yuri and Julia Milner.

This year, the Breakthrough Prize ceremony was held in Santa Monica, California, in April. The event saw the attendance of prominent figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster and Zoe Saldana, to name a few. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman were also present.

Coming to KBC 17, the first contestant of this season, Manavpreet Singh decided to quit the game after winning Rs 25 lakh. The reason was that he did not know the answer to this question: "To which South American author did Rabindranath Tagore dedicate his poetry collection Purabi?"

The options were as follows: A) Gabriela Mistral, B) Victoria Ocampo, C) Maria Luisa Bombal, D) Teresa de la Parra. Read all about it here.