Khushbu Sundar Says Vinod Khanna Must Be 'Smiling From Heaven' After Watching Son Akshaye's Performance In <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office weeks after its release, with celebrities across the film industry praising the spy thriller. The latest to join is actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who shared her reaction after finally watching the film.

Khushbu Talks About The Film's Impact

Taking to X, Khushbu applauded director Aditya Dhar and the entire team for delivering what she described as a deeply moving cinematic experience.

Sharing her reaction, she wrote, "Finally watched Dhurandhar. To say I was blown away would definitely be an understatement. Bravo to Aditya Dhar and the entire cast and crew. Every frame, every word, every moment turns into an inspiring movement. Clapped the loudest when you hear, 'Yeh naya Hindustan hai.'"

She went on to add that the film leaves an emotional mark on viewers, writing, "Your eyes moisten, and your chest swells with pride when the film ends. Take a bow, Aditya Dhar. Jazbaaton ko jagah diya. Faqr se dil bhar diya."

While Khushbu praised several members of the cast, it was Akshaye Khanna who made the strongest impression on her. Lauding the performances across the board, she wrote, "Ranveer Singh is outstanding, Madhavan is subtle, powerful and brilliant. Rakesh Bedi ji is superb. But it's this man named Akshaye Khanna who takes the cake and walks away in style."

In a deeply personal note, she added, "I am sure his father is looking down from heaven and smiling at him. No words can describe him. He lived the role. Loved to hate him."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film, released on December 5, 2025, has already rewritten box office history and become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time. Its sequel is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

